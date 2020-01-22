Friendly exes. Scheana Shay and her ex-husband, Mike Shay, are on good terms more than two years after the pair’s tumultuous divorce played out on Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo personality, 34, gave a status update on her relationship with Mike, 32, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, January 21.

Scheana revealed that out of all her exes, “he’s the only one I’m still in touch with.” She added, “He is [doing OK]. I mean, I think he’s still kind of finding himself, but he’s happy and he’s doing well.”

The highs and lows of the actress’ relationship with the music producer aired on multiple seasons of Vanderpump Rules. The former couple exchanged vows during a season 3 episode of the reality series in 2014. The duo called it quits during the season 5 finale in 2017 after the revelation that Mike had been struggling with addiction issues behind the scenes. The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host and Mike discussed their split on the season 5 reunion where they both tearfully shared that their emotions were still raw after their breakup.

Scheana told Us Weekly in November 2018 that their divorce was a hard time for the reality star. “I kind of lost myself for a couple years and got caught up in the things that weren’t important,” she said at the time.

Since then, Scheana has dated Rob Valletta, The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes and her Vanderpump Rules costars Max Boyens and Adam Spott. Us broke the news in November 2019 that Scheana was in a relationship with personal trainer Brock Davies. Scheana told Us at the time that she and Davies, 34, were introduced by “mutual friends” at a music festival in 2019.

The “Good as Gold” singer said that Davies was unaware of her reality TV stardom when they first met and had never seen Vanderpump Rules. “We were at a music festival and I met him the night before and people kept coming up and asking me for photos and he, like, looks to my friend and he’s like, ‘I mean, I get it she’s pretty, her outfit’s cute, it’s not that cute? What is everyone taking photos with her for?’ And she told him and he had no idea,” she recalled.

Scheana also shared all of Davies’ qualities that make him the perfect match for her.

“He’s gorgeous,” she said. “He’s so good to look at, but he is the nicest person I’ve ever met and treats me with respect, the way I deserve, so that’s the best part about him.”