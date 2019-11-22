



Raise your glasses high! Scheana Shay’s new boyfriend, Brock Davies, will be spending Thanksgiving with her family.

“They love him,” the 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules star told Us Weekly exclusively at Lisa Vanderpump’s fourth annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Hollywood on Thursday, November 21.

“He’s gorgeous,” the reality TV star gushed to Us, noting that she met Davies’ sister during a trip to Australia last month. “He’s so good to look at, but he is the nicest person I’ve ever met and treats me with respect, the way I deserve, so that’s the best part about him.”

Us broke the news of Shay’s new romance earlier this month. Davies, who currently lives in San Diego, met her at a music festival earlier this year. According to the “Good As Gold” songstress, he had never watched Vanderpump Rules and didn’t know who she was.

“We were at a music festival and I met him the night before and people kept coming up and asking me for photos and her, like, looks to my friend and he’s like, ‘I mean, I get it she’s pretty, her outfit’s cute, it’s not that cute? What is everyone taking photos with her for?’ And she told him and he had no idea,” Shay explained. “And his sister actually watches the show and the next day saw one of his friend’s Instagrams and was like, ‘What are you doing with Scheana?’ And he was like, ‘How does everyone know who Scheana is?’ So that was also another great thing about him is he just got to know me with no preconceived notions. A ton of people now are like, ‘Ew, you’re with her?’ So it’s like, he’s now getting that, and he’s like, ‘I don’t understand it,’ but, whatever. We’re happy. That’s all that matters.”

While the New Zealand native didn’t watch much reality TV before he met Shay, she did get him hooked on another popular show on the network: The Real Housewives of New Jersey!

“He cooks for me and he is an amazing chef. I would much rather do that. I was just saying, I got him hooked on Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she told Us. “He had never seen reality TV until me, so he’s, like, fascinated by this world and he was just like, ‘What the f—k?’”

Scheana was previously married to Mike Shay from 2014 to 2017. She was later linked to Rob Valleta, Robby Hayes and former coworker Adam Spott.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe