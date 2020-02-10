Scheana Shay’s ex Rob Valletta may have been able to hang a TV in seven minutes, but could he resolve a fight in half and hour? The SURver’s new man, Brock Davies, sure can.

“[Brock] treats me right, I’ve never been with someone who made me feel so loved and not insecure. We are a good fit for each other,” the 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules star told Us Weekly exclusively at Cinémoi’s 21st Annual Oscars Celebration on Sunday, February 9. “We are both loud outspoken personalities so we butt heads at times, but any issue we’ve ever had has been resolved in less than 30 minutes.”

Shay and Davies, a professional rugby player, have been together for “a little over four months” after meeting at a music festival through mutual friends, according to the Bravo star.

“We have already traveled the world together,” she gushed to Us. “We did Australia, Bali, all over this country, New York and Vegas.”

While Davies didn’t walk the red carpet with Shay, the couple enjoyed a date night at the viewing dinner and afterparty for the 92nd Academy Awards in Beverly Hills.

“Hey honey, looking very dapper,” Shay told Davies in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

He quipped back, “I’m going to yellow brick road it, click my heels three times and boom, ‘I’m home, honey!’”

Shay’s love life has been documented on Vanderpump Rules for seven years. After filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Shay, in 2016, the “Good As Gold” songstress reconnected with Valletta, whom she briefly dated before she tied the knot in 2014. After seeing Valletta for a year, she was linked to Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes.

“I kind of lost myself for a couple years and got caught up in the things that weren’t important,” Scheana admitted to Us in November 2018. “Even with Rob, there was so many times that things didn’t really [seem] right, but I ignored it. I ignored signs, I ignored other opinions.”

Us broke the news in April 2019 that Valletta was dating model Heather Love Whiting.

“[With Heather] there’s no drama, there’s no anything. It really is just an easy thing … one thing I’ve always had is I always have really good friendships with my girlfriends and we had that same thing, but at the same time, there’s just no drama,” he gushed to Us at the time. “It’s just an easy situation and she actually makes my life better by just being in it.”

With reporting by Christina Rath

