Oscars 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV

The 2020 Academy Awards went off without a hitch and saw Parasite walking away with a leading four trophies. The South Korean comedy became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture in the Oscars’ 92-year history. It also won Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

1917, meanwhile, took home three Oscars, while Ford v Ferrari, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tied with two apiece. The top acting prizes went to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Renée Zellweger for Judy. It was the second career win for Zellweger, who previously won in 2003 for her leading role in Chicago.

During the three-and-a-half-hour ceremony, which marked the second consecutive year without a host, Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman, Timothée Chalamet, Ray Romano, Sandra Oh and Spike Lee were among the stars who took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to present awards. There were also several musical performances throughout the night, including Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter’s theatrical opening number, Eminem’s surprise “Lose Yourself” appearance and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam segment.

