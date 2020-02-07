5 Things to Know About Oscar Nominee Florence Pugh

This little woman is about to be a big star! Florence Pugh took Hollywood by storm with starring roles in Midsommar and Little Women this year — and scored an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the process.

The U.K. native, 24, garnered critical acclaim for her work in the wildly different 2019 films. Her first Academy Award nomination recognized her performance as Amy March, the precocious youngest sister in Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of Little Women. Pugh took to Instagram to celebrate her nomination in January, posting an almost-NSFW photo of her candid reaction.

“Before the moment.. the exact moment. #nominated #forafuckingoscar!!!!!!” Pugh captioned the before and after snapshots from the career-changing phone call.

Pugh is an outspoken young actress who already knows the type of roles she wants to pursue, even though her time in the industry has been relatively brief. She studied at St. Edward’s, a private Oxford, England, school whose notable alumni include Emilia Clarke and Laurence Olivier. At only 17 years old, the actress nabbed her first starring role alongside Maisie Williams in The Falling.

Having dipped her toes into nearly every genre imaginable, Pugh is looking forward to continuing to grow more confident and self-aware as her career progresses.

“At the beginning I was just eager to please, and it was a wonderful moment to realize you’re good at something and they need you. That’s when I could start giving myself some appreciation,” she told Glamour in January.

Scroll down to learn more about the Oscar nominee!

1. She Grew Up in a Family of Performers

Pugh is the third of four siblings, all of whom have dabbled in drama. Her mother, Deborah, is a dancer and choreographer. Her brother, who goes by the stage name Toby Sebastian, is a musician and had a recurring role as Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones. Her older sister, Arabella Gibbins, is a stage actor and Oxford School of Drama grad. Rafaela Pugh, her youngest sibling, already has a budding film career.

2. She’s a Plant Lover

The Midsommar actress often chronicles the progress of her beloved cactus, Barry, on social media. Pugh reached out to fans to help her save her small plant’s life and is documenting a thriving Barry after getting some sage gardening advice.

3. She’s a New Member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Pugh stars in the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow, alongside Scarlett Johansson, as Yelena Belova, a “little sister” character to Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. “I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” she previously explained to Variety about the May 2020 film.

4. She Considers Emma Thompson a “Massive Mentor”

Pugh opened up about her relationship with her King Lear costar during an interview with the Guardian in 2018. “To come into work and be around Emma, and Emily Watson, and that loud female wisdom all day was so powerful,” she said. “There wasn’t a day she didn’t educate me on something, or give me a book or podcast to listen to.”

5. She’s Dating Scrubs Alum Zach Braff

Page Six first reported that the actors were an item when they were spotted browsing a Hollywood Whole Foods in October 2019. Two months later, Pugh clapped back at a social media user who questioned their more than 20 year age gap. “@zachbraff you’re 44 years old,” the commenter wrote on an Instagram post. “And yet he still got it,” Pugh responded cheekily.