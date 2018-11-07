Emma Thompson Asked Prince William for a Kiss When He Made Her a Dame

Can’t say we blame her. Emma Thompson was honored with a damehood on Wednesday, November 7 — but she had a better prize in mind!

The Love Actually alum, 59, was bestowed the honor at Buckingham Palace by Prince William. “I love Prince William, I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other,” she told reporters. “I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No, don’t!’”

“If you’re first up you have to be more formal on such an occasion, but he’s looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, ‘This day isn’t about me, it’s about you,’” she continued. “It’s really lovely because I’ve always loved the boys and I’ve always been a long-term correspondent with their dad [Prince Charles], it’s a very lovely feeling.”

Despite the breach of royal protocol, the official Twitter account for Kensington Palace tweeted, “Congratulations to Dame Emma Thompson! Today at Buckingham Palace, the actor received her Damehood from The Duke for services to Drama.”

Thompson is the latest celebrity to receive a damehood. Other British stars who have been given the royal honor include Judi Dench, Julie Andrews and Maggie Smith, while Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Daniel Day-Lewis and Patrick Stewart have received knighthoods.

The Sense and Sensibility actress wore an interesting outfit for her big day: a pair of sneakers, a suit — and an equal pay pin!

Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne, began giving investitures, which involve wielding his great-grandfather’s ceremonial sword, in 2013.

