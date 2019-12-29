



Florence Pugh clapped back at a fan who commented on the fact that her boyfriend, Zach Braff, is 21 years older than her.

The Little Women actress, 23, posted a photo of herself getting a meal at Greenblatt’s Deli in L.A. after a long flight. “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101,” she captioned the photo that showed her wearing a red sweater inscribed with the words Don’t Forget to Love.

The Scrubs alum commented on the post with a princess emoji.

“@zachbraff you’re 44 years old,” a commenter noted.

“and yet he got it,” Pugh responded along with an OK emoji.

The couple were most recently spotted separately at the New York City premiere of Little Women in early December. They also attended the Marriage Story premiere in NYC a month earlier but did not pose together on the red carpet.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported in October that they were seen joking and playing around in a Whole Foods in Hollywood as they shopped for groceries.

The pair were first spotted holding hands in NYC in April, the same month that Pugh starred in In the Time It Takes to Get There, a short film written and directed by Braff. The 11-and-a-half-minute movie was about Lucy, an influencer living in the 19th century, and also starred Alicia Silverstone. It was created after Adobe Creative Cloud ran a competition to design a movie poster for a film that didn’t exist, with Braff making a film inspired by the winning art.

Collider reported earlier this year that Braff was in talks to direct the Fighting With My Family actress again in The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola. The movie is a love story that takes place over decades as twin brothers who are separated at a young age reunite to save the company Rocket Cola despite being in love with the same woman.

The Garden State actor and director previously dated Mandy Moore, Drew Barrymore and Shiri Appleby but hasn’t been linked to anyone since his split from model Taylor Bagley in 2014. The pair were together for five years.