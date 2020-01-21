Have hot sauce, will travel! Florence Pugh revealed her “handbag essentials” via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 20, and it’s clear she has a penchant for (tiny) spicy condiments.

Of the three items that made the cut for the 24-year-old actress, two of them are flavorful toppings. For starters, the Little Women star apparently can’t leave the house without a miniature bottle of hot sauce — Tabasco to be specific. In other words, just like Beyoncé, Pugh’s got hot sauce in her handbag.

Continuing with the bold condiment trend, the Oscar nominee also carries a small Sriracha key chain in her bag at all times. And since eating food (especially something topped with hot sauce) can be a messy endeavor, it’s no surprise that the Brit’s final handbag must-have is a Tide To-Go stain removal pen.

Pugh’s edible “essentials” are savory, but she’s got a sweet tooth as well. In recent weeks, the Midsommar star — who is currently dating Zach Braff — has shared videos of herself making ice cream via her Instagram Stories using an ice cream maker she received for her birthday earlier this month. So far, the star has whipped up several flavors of the frozen dessert including cookies and cream.

In fact, when the recent birthday girl first put her new gift to good use, she accidentally chose a Michelin star recipe for peanut butter ice cream, which proved to be more difficult than she initially anticipated. “No one told me that it’s really f–king complicated to make it. Excuse my language, but I mean, woozier,” she exclaimed at the time.

Upon realizing that she’d chosen an especially tricky sweet treat to make, Pugh added: “Turns out that I chose a Michelin star recipe to make ice cream, which is probably why it’s so complicated.”

In addition to her ice-cream making skills, the Oxford, England, native can also whip up a mean cocktail, which she recently proved to her Instagram followers firsthand. The Malevolent actress made her “fave” libation — a martini — earlier this month on her Instagram Stories hours after she found out she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Little Women. “Cheers!” she proudly declared at the time as she sipped the finished product.