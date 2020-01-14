It’s their year! The 92nd annual Academy Award nominations were revealed on Monday, January 13, and Saoirse Ronan, Joaquin Phoenix and more stars are celebrating their huge honors.

This year, Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations in total — a rare occurrence for comic book films. Phoenix, who has already nabbed the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards for his role in the dark origin story film, earned a Best Actor nomination. Director Todd Phillips was “deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy” after being nominated for his work on the film, which is also up for Best Picture.

The Irishman follows close behind with 10 nominations overall, including Best Picture and Directing. Martin Scorsese became the most-nominated living director after earning his 14th career nomination and called the Netflix film “a true labor of love.”

Ronan, who starred in Greta Gerwig‘s highly-anticipated adaptation of Little Women, became the second-youngest four-time nominee in Oscars history. She was previously nominated for her leading roles in Lady Bird and Brooklyn, and her supporting role in Atonement at just 13 years old.

“Greta made something so special that I’m just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for,” Ronan said on Monday morning.

Her Little Women costar Florence Pugh nabbed her first Oscars nomination for her performance as Amy March. She shared a candid reaction to the career-defining phone call on Instagram, but later slammed the Academy for leaving Gerwig out of the running for the Best Director race.

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo came one step closer to earning the coveted EGOT title with her two Academy Award nominations. The Broadway star also became the third consecutive person to be nominated for both acting and Best Original Song in the same year, following Lady Gaga in 2019 and Mary J. Blige in 2018.

“To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning’s news beyond anything I could have ever imagined. This is more than a dream come true,” Erivo said the morning of her nominations.

Scroll down to see how more of this year’s Academy Award nominees reacted!