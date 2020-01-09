Joaquin Phoenix is no stranger to controversy, but his latest stunt is actually quite positive — though not everyone thinks it’s that big of a deal.

On Sunday, January 5, Stella McCartney took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the Joker star’s Golden Globe win, while also sharing a special message about his sustainability effort.

“This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures of the actor from Sunday night. “He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella⁣.”

This move was applauded by many, including PETA, who commented, “This is SO amazing! He is a true winner in the hearts of animals AND humans. His dedication to creating a kinder future for all is inspiring EVERYONE to make compassionate changes. Thank you for creating a #vegansuit that will shine all award season.”

However, Megyn Kelly mocked this declaration in a Tweet on Wednesday, January 8. When Fox meteorologist, Janice Dean, tweeted, “My husband and his coworkers wear the same firefighter outfit when they go into burning buildings to try to save people. But yeah, good for you Joaquin and Stella,” Kelly replied in support.

“Well said @JaniceDean. How out of touch are these ppl,” Kelly wrote. “Oh the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Spare us.”

Journalist Emily Zanotti then chimed in, writing, “I’m going to rewear my Stella McCartney jeans (that I got secondhand for $35) today, just to feel like a climate change hero.”

Though it’s only a small step in the right direction, when the 45-year-old actor accepted the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, he did use his speech to promote a similar message eco-friendly message.

“We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs,” he said, adding that people had to “do more” than go up on stage and send their well wishes to Australia. “And I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too.”