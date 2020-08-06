It’s hard to say goodbye. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules in June — and their former cast members are still reeling from the news.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, were original cast members on the popular reality series, and came under fire earlier this month after Faith Stowers recalled that the former SUR employees once falsely reported her to the police in 2018. Both the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host and the He’s Making You Crazy author apologized via Instagram, but an insider later told Us exclusively that they “didn’t reach out to Faith directly” before sharing their public statements.

“Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” Doute admitted in her apology shortly before news broke of her firing. “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Schroeder, for her part, pledged to “continue to take accountability” for her past remarks after losing various endorsement deals in the wake of the scandal. Us also exclusively confirmed that her PR company dropped her.

“I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” she wrote at the time. “I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. … I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Boyens and Caprioni, for their parts, both faced backlash at the beginning of the year after racist tweets from several years prior were uncovered. Neither of the Vanderpump Rules newbies were punished for their actions at the time, but Lisa Vanderpump told Us that she didn’t “condone any of the heinous comments” they had made in their pasts. After four cast members were ousted from the show, the SUR owner, 59, admitted that she was “deeply saddened” by the scandal.

“Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware,” she wrote via Instagram in June. “As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences.”

Scroll down to see how the Vanderpump Rules stars reacted to the shocking cast shake-up.