The hardest goodbye. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent broke her silence on the recent firings of longtime costars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

“To me, when people ask me how I feel about it — I try to not really get into it,” the reality star, 30, told fans during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, July 21. “I will say that them not being on the show anymore hasn’t sunk in yet because we’ve had such, like, this crazy ride together and our life consists of each other.”

The Utah native admitted that she hasn’t had time to process the tough loss, comparing her costars’ oustings to the death of a loved one. “You know when someone passes and you’re still fine because your body goes into shock, like you’re not used to it,” she added. “That’s what it feels like.”

Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, were let go from the Bravo series in June after former costar Faith Stowers came forward with claims that they had falsely reported her for a crime in 2018. New cast members Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were also fired for their history of racially charged posts on social media.

Both Schroeder and Doute issued public statements in the wake of Stowers’ shocking revelations, but an insider later told Us Weekly exclusively that the reality stars “didn’t reach out to Faith directly.”

After the scandal caused her to lose her job, her podcast and a number of different endorsement deals, a separate insider revealed that Schroeder, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark, felt as though she had “lost everything she worked so hard for.” While the New Orleans native hasn’t spoken out publicly about her firing, Doute addressed the casting shakeup for the first time earlier this month.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” the James Mae T-shirt designer said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on July 15. “At the end of the day, I’m not a f–king saint. I’m doing the best that I can. I’m human and I make mistakes all the time and I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone.”

Despite Doute and Schroeder’s rocky history, a source told Us that sharing this experience with one another has “brought them closer together” after their major falling out.

“Kristen has been making a big effort to repair their relationship and she feels especially bad for and sympathetic toward Stassi because she is going through this while pregnant,” the source added.