Opening up. In a new podcast, Kristen Doute gets honest about her firing from Vanderpump Rules, revealing that she thinks the whole process would have been better for all if it was filmed for the show.

“I think that it would have been a lot smarter for them to film about this. I think that this was a perfectly wide-open door for Bravo to take the initiative and have this conversation,” Doute, 37, said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “I know this probably sounds super selfish for someone that’s canceled to say they don’t believe in cancel-culture, but the reason why is I believe we are in such a detrimental point in our pop culture to politics to full society where people in my position.”

The He’s Making You Crazy author explained that if that had happened, people would have been “forced to have these difficult conversations” and everyone would see “that we are doing action.”

She continued: “I think there was something better, something smarter they could have done rather than passing along the ‘you’re off of the show note’ to my attorney like the game of telephone. I think it would have helped me, I think it would have helped other people on my cast, those that were let go, those that were not.”

The James Mae designer, along with Stassi Schroeder, Max Doyens and Brett Caprioni, were all fired from the Bravo reality show in June following past racist remarks. They all released apologies following their comments. Additionally, Schroeder, 32, and Doute apologized to former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers, who called them out for their racially charged comments.

During the podcast, Doute also revealed that she’s aware she has “a lot to learn” going forward.

“At the end of the day guys I’m not a f–king saint, I’m doing the best that I can,” the Michigan native added. “I’m human and I make mistakes all the time and I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone.”

Doute also explained that she found out about the filing five minutes before the news broke online, and still has yet to hear from Lisa Vanderpump. However, Andy Cohen did reach out via Instagram.

“Andy DM’d me and said ‘Hang in there.'”

Since their firings, Doute and Schroeder have grown closer. The pair were spotted at lunch together on July 10 and a source exclusively confirmed to Us at the time they are friends again.

“The two of them are going through this together and the experience has brought them closer together again,” the insider noted.

The 23 Minutes to Sunrise star revealed on the podcast that she has been checking up on her regularly since the Next Level Basic author is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.

“We’ve definitely been in contact a lot more than we have been lately. I’m sorry that it’s all happening at this time but I’m so happy for her and Beau,” Doute explained. “She’s been my best friend for 10 years. … I’m just trying to be there to support her. And she’s been doing the same for me. I’ve seen her a couple of times; I think everyone knows that. I was grateful that she let me in on the news earlier and I just want to try to keep her calm and keep her happy and keep the baby healthy.”