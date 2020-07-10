Reunited and it feels so good. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have called a truce after being let go from Vanderpump Rules last month.

“Stassi and Kristen are friends at this point,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The two of them are going through this together and the experience has brought them closer together again.”

The two were let go from the Bravo series last month after their former costar Faith Stowers recalled a 2018 incident where Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, falsely called the authorities on her.

The former reality TV stars have since bonded over their joint termination.

“They’ve also been friends for such a long time and neither thinks that the friendship is worth just throwing away,” the insider tells Us. “Kristen has been making a big effort to repair their relationship and she feels especially bad for and sympathetic toward Stassi because she is going through this while pregnant.”

The pair’s friendship had fallen apart prior to the scandal amid Doute’s one-and-off relationship with ex Brian Carter. Fans watched their feud play out on season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, with Schroeder addressing the fallout during the May 19 finale.

“It was years of Katie [Maloney] and I dealing with this constant cycle,” Schroeder said on the aftershow. “You’re taking up so much of my time and now it’s consuming a big part of my brain and my energy that I’m now taking this home with me. … Now all I can think about, Kristen, is you and Carter and this whole situation. And you’re lying to us on top of it.”

Over the past few weeks, however, the stars have reunited on multiple occasions. The latest reunion came on Wednesday, July 8, at La Piazza restaurant at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Schroeder, Doute and fellow Witches of WeHo wine creator Maloney, 33, dined outside and later posed for a photo with a fan. The trio’s wine company was another casualty of the pair’s firing from the series — it was pulled from shelves and online retailers.

In late June, the He’s Making You Crazy author was spotted at Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s L.A. home to celebrate Schroeder’s birthday. The pregnant star arrived with her fiancé, Beau Clark, while Doute showed up with her boyfriend, Alex Menache, by her side.

Earlier in the month, an insider told Us that Doute and Schroeder had started to mend their friendship in light of their Bravo scandal. “While they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another,” the source said at the time.