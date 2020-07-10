They’re back, witches! Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney reunited for lunch following the Vanderpump Rules firings.

The Witches of WeHo founders met up on Wednesday, July 8, at La Piazza restaurant at the Grove in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, July 9.

While eating outside, the former Bravo costars posed for a photo with fan and actress Julianna Gamiz.

“My life is officially complete!!!” the Instant Family star, 8, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “Can’t wait to have a house like @lisavanderpump and invite these ladies over !!”

In the photo, Gamiz is standing in front of the ladies’ table. She is wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic as the three friends smiled behind her.

Pregnant Schroeder, 32, wore a white, off-the-shoulder top and sandals, while Doute, 37, donned a black tee and Maloney, 33, wore a cheetah print shirt and matching sneakers.

The trio’s outing comes following their get together in late June for the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host’s birthday, which took place at Maloney and husband Tom Schwartz’s L.A. home.

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was also in attendance at the birthday party, as was Schroeder’s fiancé, Beau Clark, and Doute’s boyfriend, Alex Menache.

Earlier in the month, the Next Level Basic author and He’s Making You Crazy author were fired from the Bravo series, as were Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The women were let go from the show after their past actions toward former costar Faith Stowers — when they falsely accused her in 2018 of a crime she didn’t commit — resurfaced.

The duo’s termination led to their Witches of WeHo wine, which Maloney also helped start, being pulled from the shelves.

Nocking Point, which manufactures the alcoholic beverages, told Us on June 9, that they would no longer producing or selling the label following the pair’s racially insensitive remarks.

“The term of our agreement with the ladies expired months ago and we have taken any remaining inventory down from the website,” a rep for Nocking Point said at the time, noting that many of the wines had already sold out months ago. “It’s long gone and we won’t be making or selling more.”

The trio first launched Witches of WeHo in February 2019, with a pinot grigio called Basic Witch Potion No. 1. They followed that up with the July 2019 release of Potion No. 2 Basic Witch Rosé.

Although their product was still selling ahead of the controversy, the women have been on the outs for a while. During the May 19 finale of season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, fans saw the end of Schroeder and Doute’s friendship play out.

“It was years of Katie and I dealing with this constant cycle,” Schroeder said on the aftershow, pointing to Doute’s past relationship as a big issue between them. “You’re taking up so much of my time and now it’s consuming a big part of my brain and my energy that I’m now taking this home with me. … Now all I can think about, Kristen, is you and Carter and this whole situation. And you’re lying to us on top of it.”

Since their firings, however, the two have reconnected. “While they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another,” a source told Us in June.