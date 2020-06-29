As some of Stassi Schroeder’s former Vanderpump Rules costars rally around her after she was fired from the Bravo series, other cast members have seemingly distanced themselves from the former SURver amid the controversy.

News broke on June 9 that Bravo cut ties with Stassi, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for their past racially insensitive remarks. While Max and Brett came under fire for using racial slurs in past tweets, Stassi and Kristen faced backlash after their former costar Faith Stowers revealed they falsely reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me,” Faith recalled via Instagram Live on June 5. “It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

As old comments from Stassi’s former podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” resurfaced amid the scandal, she apologized via Instagram to Faith and to her followers for her past remarks. Days later, Us Weekly broke the news that the reality TV personality and fiancé Beau Clark are expecting their first child together.

While insiders told Us that Stassi is devastated by Bravo’s decision to fire her, the situation has brought her closer to Kristen. The two women were on the outs when the season 8 reunion taped in April.

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more,” a source told Us. “While they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another.”

The duo also hired the same publicist after Stassi was let go from her previous agency.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” rep Steve Honig told Us in a statement on June 12. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Stassi and Kristen were spotted together for the first time on the Next Level Basic’s author’s 32nd birthday, June 24. The former Bravo stars gathered at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s home with Jax Taylor to celebrate.

