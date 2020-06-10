Two years before Stassi Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules for racist remarks, Ariana Madix called out her costar for not understanding white privilege.

“She did an episode on her podcast, and she was like, ‘Well, I don’t know why those people always make awards show into a thing about politics and race,” Madix, now 34, told Billie Lee during a February 2018 episode of the Bravo hit. “I hope you school Stassi’s ass on her f—king privilege because this bitch actually takes pride in being ignorant.”

The bartender was referring to a 2017 episode of Schroeder’s “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast about the Oscars. The since-deleted episode recently resurfaced after Fatih Stowers, who was previously the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules, called out Schroeder, now 31, and Kristen Doute for falsely reporting her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

“I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race. … I’m kind of over it,” Schroeder said in 2017. “Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is it always just about African Americans?’ Why aren’t the Asians being like, ‘We’re not represented.’ Why aren’t Native Americans and Latinos being like, ‘We’re not represented.’ And whenever they get upset everyone has to go above and beyond to then make them happy. And I hate saying the word ‘them’ because I’m not … not everybody’s the same. I mean the ones that are out there bitching about things.”

After speaking to Madix during the season 6 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lee, 36, confronted Schroeder about her comments regarding race and the Oscars. As a result, the Next Level Basic author got defensive.

“F—k this,” Schroeder said on the show at the time. “You know what? Saying that I’m racist — it’s a whole other level of vindictiveness. I didn’t articulate it properly, and I would actually just like you to go listen to it so you can make your own opinion. To s—t on my podcast, to s—t on my values, to s—t on all of that makes me really upset.”

During her confessional, Schroeder added, “So like, [calling] me ignorant, fine. But Ariana saying that I’m prejudice, racist, anti any group of people … I am not that at all. I love anyone unless you’re an asshole.”

Lisa Vanderpump also stood up for the former SURver at the time.

“I’ve seen a lot of negative things come from Stassi Schroeder. I’ve seen her being a rude little bitch … I’ve seen a lot of things … but have I seen bigotry, racism, homophobia, discrimination?” the restaurateur, 59, told Bravo cameras. “Absolutely not, and I would not tolerate it for a second.”

In light of Schroeder’s recently resurfaced podcast remarks and comments about Stowers, Bravo fired her from the show on Tuesday, June 9. “Straight Up With Stassi” has also been removed from all podcast platforms.

While Schroeder has yet to publicly comment on her firing, she and Doute, 37, apologized to Stowers on Sunday, June 7, via Instagram.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Schroeder wrote. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

The network also cut ties with Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for their past racially insensitive remarks on Tuesday.