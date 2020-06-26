Somebody to lean on. Scheana Shay gushed about the support pregnant Stassi Schroeder has given her amid her miscarriage.

The “Scheananigans” podcast host, 35, recently found out that she was pregnant with her and her boyfriend Brock Davies’ first child together, his third, before she began spotting.

“The morning [after bleeding], I wake up and I see all over the Internet that Stassi’s pregnant and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re pregnant together. I wonder how far along she is,’” the “Good as Gold” singer revealed on the Friday, June 26, episode of her podcast. “She announced so early. I’m like, ‘I swear we were all drinking when we filmed the reunion, maybe she had a mocktail? I don’t know.’”

Shay sent Schroeder, 32, a text congratulating her and her fiancé, Beau Clark, but “didn’t say anything about” her own pregnancy news.

“Not only did I start bleeding the night before and I’m worried about having a miscarriage, but it’s too early,” the reality star explained. “I wasn’t really telling anyone other than my two best friends, my mom, my sister and obviously, Brock. No one knew and I wanted to keep it a secret until it was safe to tell people … because my hopes [were] already up.”

After Shay’s blood work showed low progesterone levels, she scheduled an appointment with her OB and found out that “there was no heartbeat” or growth. Now, Shay is “at home just waiting to naturally miscarry.”

The singer added that she and Schroeder “have talked more in the last five days than [they] have probably in the last five months or five years,” explaining, “She sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot because she’s pregnant right now. I’m sure being pregnant, you can’t imagine losing it.”

While “everything … has been really messed up lately” within the Vanderpump Rules cast, the Azusa Pacific University graduate thanked her costars Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright for being there for her, saying, “Everyone has been really, really supportive.”

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that Schroeder is expecting her first child, just days after she was fired from the Bravo show, along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The Next Level Basic author was axed due to previously reporting Fatih Stowers to the police for a theft she did not commit.

The Louisiana native confirmed on Tuesday, June 23, that she and Clark, 40, have a baby girl on the way.