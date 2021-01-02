Hoping for a do-over? Andy Cohen reflected on the decision to fire Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and more Vanderpump Rules stars amid resurfaced insensitive comments.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 52, called the dismissals “decisions for that moment” in a New York Times profile published on Wednesday, December 30, noting that he would rather fans see the reality stars work through their problematic behavior on screen.

“It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed,” he said.

Cohen then addressed the controversy that surrounded the pastor that was set to marry Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. (Lance Bass ultimately officiated the June 2019 wedding after Ryan Dotson came under fire for past remarks about the LGBTQ community).

“It didn’t seem so shocking to me that someone’s family pastor in Kentucky was homophobic,” he recalled. “I’m not condoning homophobia. I’m saying it exists.”

The executive producer pointed out that Bravo has “been able to build a big tent” as far as including differing viewpoints in its reality shows. However, that has led to fans calling for certain shows, such as Southern Charm, to be canceled.

“Why shouldn’t it be on?” Cohen asked. “Do we want to cancel the South?”

Bravo parted ways with stars across its slew of reality shows in 2020 — some because of their past racially insensitive remarks. Schroeder, Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 for such comments. The TV personalities have since apologized.

Cohen assured fans later that month on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that he “absolutely” supported Bravo’s decision to axe the cast members, calling the move the “right” thing to do.

The Most Talkative author opened up about Schroeder and Doute’s departures in August 2020. “I’m going to miss both of them a lot on the show,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “However it ended, you cannot take away how important the two of them have been to that show. I had a lot of fun with them on Watch What Happens Live.”