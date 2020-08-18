Keeping in touch. Andy Cohen is hoping to connect with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute again very soon following their firings from Vanderpump Rules.

“I texted them right at the beginning, but I owe them a reach out,” Cohen, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with Stella Artois and their virtual 5-star hotel experience. “I’m going to miss both of them a lot on the show.”

Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, were fired from Vanderpump Rules in June — along with new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — after racially insensitive comments resurfaced. Faith Stowers, who briefly appeared on the reality show also accused the women for calling the police on her for a crime she didn’t commit. All four of the reality stars have since apologized for their respective wrongdoings.

“However it ended, you cannot take away how important the two of them have been to that show,” the host told Us. “I had a lot of fun with them on Watch What Happens Live.”

Four days after Bravo cut ties, Us broke the news that the Next Level Basic author is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark. The duo later confirmed the news, revealing they’re having a daughter.

On August 14, Schroeder reunited with the cast on a houseboat vacation in Nevada. Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were all spotted in photos.

“I’m halfway there,” the Louisiana native captioned a still on her Instagram Story at the time, showing off her bare baby bump. “20 weeks!”

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013, has not yet announced if its returning to Bravo. “VPR’s chances of getting picked up are looking less likely,” a source told Us exclusively in July. However, a second insider claimed that the show’s simply on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused restaurants to close.

Cohen, for his part, is helping people stay comfortable amid the quarantine with “Hotel Artois at Home.” The experience will begin accepting limited reservations on Tuesday, August 18, and will include once-in-a-lifetime hotel services and celebrity cameos.