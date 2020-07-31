Will ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Be Canceled After Multiple Firings?

End of an era? Vanderpump Rules fans might not be getting season 9 after Bravo axed multiple cast members from the show.

“VPR’s chances of getting picked up are looking less likely,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. However, a second insider shares that that’s not the case and everything is just on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic — especially with restaurants closed.

Vanderpump’s restaurant Villa Blanca announced that it would be closed “until further notice” amid the global health crisis. However, it permanently shuttered earlier this month.

Vanderpump Rules — which premiered in 2013 — has followed the lives of the employees working at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant SUR in West Hollywood for eight seasons. However, the reality series faced controversy when Faith Stowers recalled her former costars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute calling the police on her in 2018.

Bravo announced in June that the pair would not return for season 9. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired for past racially insensitive comments they made that resurfaced in January.

Schroeder, 32, issued an apology in June via Instagram writing, “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Doute, 37, also apologized for her actions in a lengthy statement via Instagram.

“Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her,” the He’s Making You Crazy author wrote. “It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Later that month, Caprioni, 31, — who joined the show in season 8 — issued a statement to Us about Bravo letting him go from the reality series.

“While I’m disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo’s decision,” he said at the time. “I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I’ve caused. I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it’s not enough. I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with VPR because it’s the right thing to do.”

Boyens, 27, for his part, issued a public apology in January for the derogatory remarks he made, which he called “wrong on every level.”

“It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry,” the TomTom general manager told Us at the time.