Budding belly! Stassi Schroeder debuted her baby bump in June and has been sharing her pregnancy pics ever since.

Us Weekly broke the news that the Vanderpump Rules alum and her fiancé, Beau Clark, have a little one on the way on June 13. Later that same month, the Next Level Basic author confirmed her pregnancy news with a baby bump photo via Instagram.

“We’re having a baby girl,” the Louisiana native captioned a PDA picture with Clark. The commercial casting director kissed Schroeder’s cheek and held a pink onesie, while the pregnant star cradled her stomach in a matching dress.

Schroeder and Clark’s baby news came days after her Vanderpump Rules exit. The Loyola Marymount University graduate was fired, along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, due to past racially insensitive remarks. “Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” the former reality stars’ new rep told Us on June 12, referencing Schroeder and Doute reporting their former costar Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she did not commit in 2018. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Meanwhile, the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host has been “there for” Scheana Shay amid her pregnancy following the “Good as Gold” singer’s miscarriage.

“We have talked more in the last five days than [they] have probably in the last five months or five years,” the California native gushed during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode. “She sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot because she’s pregnant right now. I’m sure being pregnant, you can’t imagine losing it.”

Keep scrolling to see the former Bravo personality’s baby bump photos ahead of her first child’s arrival.