Baring her belly! Stassi Schroeder gave a glimpse into her pregnancy six months ahead of her due date.

“My baby enjoys Cinnamon Toast Crunch, watching Outlander and sucking every last bit of energy I have,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a Sunday, July 19, photo of her bare baby bump.

In the social media upload, the former reality star rested in bed with a hand on her stomach with her shirt pulled up.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the Louisiana native is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Beau Clark. Schroeder confirmed her pregnancy later that same week, writing via Instagram at the time: “We’re having a baby girl.”

The Next Level Basic author last showed her budding belly on Tuesday, July 14, with a mirror selfie. “Now if only I could gain this in my bum,” the pregnant star joked on her Instagram Story.

The former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host got engaged to Clark, 40, in July 2019, one month after exclusively telling Us that she was “ready” to start a family.

“I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom,” Schroeder told Us in June 2019. “So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”

She added at the time: “People have told me that a lot of women when they get pregnant, they hustle even more. They just have so much energy and they’re laser-focused and they’re able to get s–t done even more, and I’m like, ‘Huh! Maybe I should get pregnant with triplets!’”

Since her announcement, Clark has been preparing for fatherhood with a parenting book in June and baby clothes purchases on Saturday, July 18.

Keep scrolling to see the casting director’s latest buys for his baby-to-be, from Star Wars-themed onesies to a First and Favorites Baby Journal.