Hanging out with Hartford! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark became parents in January 2021 when their baby girl was born.

“Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the Vanderpump Rules alum captioned her little one’s Instagram debut at the time. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Katie Maloney commented on the social media upload: “Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!!”

More of Schroeder’s former costars commented on the slideshow, from Brittany Cartwright calling Hartford a “beautiful sweet angel” to her husband, Jax Taylor, pointing out how “sassy” the newborn looks.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that the Next Level Basic author was pregnant with her first child. She and the commercial casting director tied the knot three months later in a backyard ceremony.

“I am so proud to be your wife,” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host wrote via Instagram in September 2020, noting that they were still planning for an Italian wedding ceremony the following year. Clark adorably kissed her baby bump at the altar.

By December 2020, the Louisiana native was having a “hard” time with her pregnancy.

“I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” the former Bravo personality told her Instagram followers at the time. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it.”

Schroeder went on to ask, “Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes? Can we stop that now?”

Keep scrolling to see the new mom raising her and the Florida native’s baby girl, from bottle feeding to napping.