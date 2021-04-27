Bravo babies! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor introduced their 2-week-old son, Cruz, to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s 3-month-old daughter, Hartford, on Monday, April 26.

“First adorable play date with Hartford,” the Kentucky native, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow of the little ones.

“I. Am. Dying!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the Next Level Basic author, also 32, commented on the social media upload, while her husband, 41, added, “My heart exploded. Can Disneyland open up already cause [we] need to go this summer!” The commercial casting director tagged Lala Kent and Randall Emmett in the comment, who welcomed their daughter, Ocean, 1 month, in March.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay wrote that “next time” her baby girl will tag along. (The “One More Time” singer, 35, went into labor on Sunday, April 25, with her and Brock Davies‘ first child together.)

Schroeder documented the playdate on her Instagram Story on Monday, posting videos of Hartford and Cruz staring at each other and photos of them side by side.

The Louisiana native became a mom in January and has been “enjoying every moment.” The former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host gushed via Instagram at the time: “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

When Cartwright and Taylor, 41, welcomed their baby boy earlier this month, the new mom called their infant the “most precious gift,” adding, “We have never been more in love. I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!”

The Michigan native wrote in a post of his own: “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God.”

Schroeder commented on Cruz’s Instagram debut that she couldn’t “wait to meet” him. Her former costar Kristen Doute wrote, “Love you guys,” while James Kennedy gushed, “Congratulations!!! So so happy for you both!”

The pair announced their pregnancy news in September 2020, the same month as Kent, 30, and Emmett, 50. Shay debuted her own baby bump the following month. As for Schroeder and Clark, their reveal came first in June 2020.

Keep scrolling to see sweet shots from Cruz and Hartford’s precious playdate on Monday.