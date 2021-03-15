The Florida native chimed in, “Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!”

The couple revealed the sex of their baby-to-be later that same month, which surprised the expectant star. “It was a bit of an adjustment,” the Utah native exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “And then, like, I saw my mom and I just bawled because I’m like, ‘I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala,’ which then started freaking me out.”

Emmett, however, was fully expecting to see a pink parachute during their sky-diving sex reveal. “I feel like I’m really good with girls. And I feel like I’m old,” he explained to Us. “If we had a boy, he would be Tarzan off the walls. And then this one would lose her mind when the Play-Doh was being thrown through the living room. Instead, now she’s going to get a little Lala and they can cuddle and watch movies and get their nails done.”

While awaiting their daughter, Kent documented her baby bump progress via social media, from nude mirror selfies to workout videos. That being said, the Bravo personality was hesitant to share too much with her followers.

“I’m on a reality TV show,” she told Us in September. “I’m usually like mention it all. Like the good, the bad, the ugly. And now all of the sudden I’m like, no don’t post anything.”

Kent did think that she would be open to filming her birth, though. The reality star explained, “It’s something you’ll have forever.”