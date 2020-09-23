Lights, camera, action! Pregnant Lala Kent opened up about the possibility of her birth appearing on Vanderpump Rules.

“I would not be opposed to having a film crew there during the birth,” the reality star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 22. “For me, it’s something you’ll have forever, you know? Bring them in.”

Season 9 production, however, is currently up in the air amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Cast members still have not heard anything from Bravo regarding picking back up filming VPR again,” a source exclusively told Us in July.

For the time being, Kent is feeling “super protective” of her and fiancé Randall Emmett’s baby-to-be. “He’s, like, posting the sonogram pictures,” the Bravo personality explained. “I’m like, ‘Can we reel it in a little bit?’ I’m on a reality TV show. I’m usually like, ‘Mention it all. The good, the bad, the ugly.’ And now all of the sudden I’m like, ‘No don’t post anything. Don’t talk about that.’”

The producer, 49, chimed in, defending his social media tributes to their upcoming arrival. “Nobody usually really cares,” the Florida native told Us. “I just live in the moment. … I’m older. I have a lot of friends that I don’t get to see daily.”

Emmett went on to share his plans to “post the birth of the baby” on Instagram when the time comes.

The couple announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together. (The Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films co-founder is already the father of daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.)

On Saturday, September 19, the engaged pair announced the sex of their baby-to-be. “I just assumed I’m having a boy,” Kent told Us on Tuesday. “When I saw the pink parachute [at our reveal party on Saturday, September 19], it was a bit of an adjustment. And then I saw my mom, and I just bawled because I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala.”

As for Emmett, the Midnight in the Switchgrass director “never thought for one second” that he and his fiancée would welcome a son. “I feel like I’m really good with girls,” he explained to Us. “And I’m old. I feel like if we had a boy, he would be like Tarzan off the walls.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi