Lala Kent’s little one! The Vanderpump Rules star has been giving baby bump updates since announcing her pregnancy in September.

The reality star, 30, revealed on her birthday that she was expecting her and fiancé Randall Emmett’s first child together. “I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too,” the Utah native said during a September “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode. “I am pregnant!”

Kent went on to tell podcast guest Lisa Vanderpump that she was hoping for a baby boy since Emmett, 49, already shares daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

“I feel like I have two girls already,” the pregnant star explained to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60. “We need more male energy in the house. There are a lot of girls wanting to play with Lala’s weave, her makeup. I need a boy. I need some trucks around.”

Later that same month, she and the producer revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a skydiver wearing a pink parachute.

“We are having a baby GIRL!” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator wrote via Instagram in September. “I’m in love with you already and can’t wait to be your mama.”

Emmett praised Kent’s stepparenting skills that same month, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “I really got lucky. It’s like hitting the lottery. … From day one, she really spends the time and gives the attention. They love their girl bond.”

In fact, the producer joked that London and Rylee forget his name when his fiancée walks into the room. “They’re just a little gang and they cut me out of a lot of things now,” the Florida native told Us. “They have a great time.”

He and Kent started dating in 2017, and Emmett proposed the following year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the engaged pair have postponed their nuptials to 2021.

Keep scrolling to see the Bravo personality’s budding belly over the course of her pregnancy, from nude mirror selfies to Halloween family costumes.