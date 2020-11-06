Baring all! Pregnant Lala Kent showed her baby bump progress on Friday, November 6, with a nude mirror selfie.

“My thirst traps look different these days,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned the Instagram photo taken inside of her closet with her baby bump on display.

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder called the Utah native the “hottest preggo chick ever,” while Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa Garachedaghi commented, “Gorgeous all the wayyyyy!!! But damn girl those boobies are speaking a whole new level of milk game. So happy for you!!!!”

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator first posted a naked photo showing her budding belly last month, her chest covered with heart emojis.

Kent announced in September that she and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are expecting their first child together. The producer, 49, previously welcomed daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

“I had the best [birthday] gift given to me, my body also helped out too,” the mom-to-be gushed during a “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode at the time. “I am pregnant.”

Later that month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a skydiver and a pink parachute. “I just assumed I’m having a boy,” Kent exclusively told Us Weekly after their celebration. “It was a bit of an adjustment. And then I saw my mom, and I just bawled because I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala.”

As for Emmett, the Florida native didn’t think “for one second” that they’d welcome a son. “I feel like I’m really good with girls,” he explained to Us in September. “And I’m old. I feel like if we had a boy, he would be like Tarzan off the walls.”

Kent went on to tell Us at the time that she “would not be opposed to having a film crew there during the birth” if season 9 resumes production amid the coronavirus pandemic. She explained, “For me, it’s something you’ll have forever, you know? Bring them in.”

She and Emmett got engaged in September 2018 and cancelled their planned April 2020 nuptials amid the COVID-19 spread.