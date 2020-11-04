Mini cast members are on the way! Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay and more Vanderpump Rules stars have shared their baby bump progress over the course of their pregnancies.

The Kentucky native announced in September 2020 that she and her husband, Jax Taylor, have a little one on the way. “Mom and Dad,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “The love of our lives is coming soon.”

She and the Michigan native used blue confetti poppers to reveal the sex of their baby boy one week later. Cartwright cradled her baby bump in party pics alongside her fellow pregnant costars, Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder.

The following month, Cartwright stood up for herself after the size of her stomach was criticized. She posted a paragraph about the ranges of 16-week bumps in October 2020, reading, “Believe it or not, some women don’t really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps. The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman’s size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don’t compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else’s.”

The mom-to-be called the Instagram haters “sad” at the time, wishing them happiness. “I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say,” she wrote.

As for Shay, the “Good As Gold” singer suffered a miscarriage in June 2020 and announced four months later that she is pregnant again.

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021,” the California native captioned an October 2020 Instagram photo of herself and boyfriend Brock Davies holding a positive pregnancy test and a sonogram shot. “We are expecting our rainbow baby. … The most amazing news of my life!”

The Australian personal trainer commented, “We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you honey. Congratulations to us.”

