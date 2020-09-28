It’s a … ! Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, announced the sex of their first child on Sunday, September 27, just one week after the couple revealed they’re expecting.

“It’s a BOY!!!!” Cartwright revealed in an Instagram post, sharing photos from the couple’s gender reveal party by a pool. The mom-to-be excitedly covered her mouth with her hand, while her husband looked elated in the pics.

Taylor, 41, predicted a baby girl is on the way at his Vanderpump Rules costars’ Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s gender reveal celebration on September 19.

“We’re very similar kind of guys and I just don’t think it’s in the cards for us to have boys,” he told Emmett, 49, before the announcement. “I think it’s gonna be a girl.”

The former Sur bartender was proved right when a skydiver arrived with a pink parachute, indicating that Kent, 30, and Emmett are having a girl.

The producer said he was going to have a “house full of girls,” which Taylor called both a “curse and a blessing.” Emmett is also the father of daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 6, from his previous marriage to Ambyr Childers.

On Sunday, Emmett posted a video from Taylor and Cartwright’s gender reveal and could be heard yelling “I told you!” as Cartwright said she was “so shocked.”

Cartwright, 31, announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Monday, September 21, alongside a series of photos of herself and Taylor holding a sonogram of their baby.

“Mom & Dad,” she captioned the post. “The love of our lives is coming soon.” Taylor shared his own Instagram post writing, “Sooooo I am gonna be Dad.”

The couple began dating in 2015 and the former model proposed to Cartwright three years later. The pair tied the knot in June 2019.

Cartwright told Us Weekly in April 2019 ahead of their nuptials that she and Taylor were excited to start a family.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” the Kentucky native said at the time. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house. When it happens, it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and He’ll give us a baby when it’s ready.”

Taylor told E! News’ “Just the Sip” podcast in April that he was nervous to have a quarantine baby amid the pandemic, but he changed his mind.

“We’re ready to go,” he explained at the time. “I wasn’t sure at the beginning. I was like, ‘I’m not sure this is a good idea. I don’t know how long this is going to go on.’ I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like, ‘What if we won’t be able to get to the doctor?’ But I put all of that past me.”

