Pregnancy pride! Brittany Cartwright shared a new baby bump photo after trolls shamed her for its size.

“Through this first and second trimester I have been super sick so I’ve spent most of my days in bed (or close to the bathroom),” the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, captioned her Monday, November 2, Instagram post. “It’s been exhausting. Let me tell y’all, morning sickness does NOT just happen in the morning!”

In the social media upload, the reality star grinned and cradled her stomach while wearing plaid dress and white sneakers.

“You look gorgeous boo,” the Bravo personality’s costar Lala Kent commented on the photo.

Cartwright’s mirror selfie came one day after she assured her Instagram followers that she was “happy and healthy” despite being shamed for her budding belly.

“Some of y’all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday,” the Kentucky native wrote on her Sunday, November 1, Instagram Story. “I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say.”

Cartwright also posted a paragraph describing the differences in baby bumps at 16 weeks. “Believe it or not, some women don’t really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps,” the note explained. “The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman’s size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don’t compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else’s.”

She and her husband, Jax Taylor, announced in September that they are expecting their first child. Later that same month, they used blue confetti cannons to reveal the sex of their baby-to-be.

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Kentucky, and the Michigan native, 41, told E! News 10 months later that he was “hoping to get a quarantine baby out of” the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re ready to go,” Taylor told the outlet in April. “I wasn’t sure at the beginning. I was like, ‘I’m not sure this is a good idea. I don’t know how long this is going to go on.’ I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like, ‘What if we won’t be able to get to the doctor?’ But I put all of that past me.”