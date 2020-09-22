Future parents! Pregnant Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have previously spoken about their plans to have children.

The Vanderpump Rules stars got engaged in June 2018 and tied the knot one year later in Kentucky. In September 2020, the Bravo personalities revealed they are expecting their first child. Cartwright cradled her baby bump in their social media uploads, while her husband held their ultrasound photos.

The couple’s former costars showed support for their expanding family, from Stassi Schroeder to Kristen Doute and their significant others.

“Life couldn’t get better!!!!!! I love y’all so much!!!!!!!!!!!!” the pregnant Next Level Basic author commented, while her fiancé, Beau Clark, wrote, “Yesssss. Finally. Holding in this secret has been hard!!!! Let’s start a dad club with [pregnant Lala Kent’s husband], @randallemmettfilms.”

As for Doute, the He’s Making You Crazy author was “so happy” about the pair’s pregnancy news. Her boyfriend, Alex Menache, wrote at the time: “@kristendoute and I were the good luck charm!!!! You’re gonna be the best pops! Congrats brotha.”

While they await their baby-to-be, Cartwright and Taylor are loving married life. “Thank you for making me laugh every single day and for being my best friend,” the Kentucky native wrote via Instagram on their first wedding anniversary in June 2020. “You’re my lobster and I love you to pieces.”

The former Sur bartender showed off a bouquet of flowers on his Instagram Story, writing, “Can’t believe that year flew by so quick.”

In May 2020, Cartwright spoke candidly about living with the Michigan native’s mood swings, comparing him to “a girl on their period.”

She explained at the time: “[The biggest misconception about Jax is] that he’s always a bad guy, because he’s not at all. He does stupid things and he makes stupid mistakes, but so does everybody else. So does everybody else on our show. He goes through these ups and downs, emotional waves, as you know.”

Keep scrolling to see Cartwright and Taylor’s quotes over the years about starting a family together, from their 2018 pregnancy scare to their April 2020 quarantine baby plans.