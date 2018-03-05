‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Brittany and Jax Have a Pregnancy Scare

The Monday, March 5, episode of Vanderpump Rules was full of its usual alcohol-infused drama, this time with an added pregnancy scare thrown into the mix!

Lala Kent Jokes About Paying Her Boyfriend With Oral Sex

Lala Kent, gearing up for an upcoming musical showcase, revealed that her wealthy boyfriend, Randall Emmett, would not be funding her upcoming album. In a testimonial, Lala admitted, “I put my own money into this because when I hit number one on the Billboard [chart], I’m not trying to have my man come and collect what I already provide for him.” The aspiring singer then made an “oral sex” hand gesture.

Later, while at dinner with Scheana Marie and Billie Lee, Lala revealed through tears that she has forgiven James Kennedy for his drunken antics in Big Bear, which included him trashing her relationship with Emmett. Lala gushed, “I forgive him every time he f—ks up because I see the person that he is … I literally would take a bullet for James Kennedy.”

Scheana Compares Billie’s Transgender Struggles to Her Divorce

While at dinner, Billie emotionally opened up to Scheana and Lala about her struggles with her ex boyfriend. She heartbreakingly revealed, “My ex boyfriend, I was like, ‘I wanna commit.’ He’s like, ‘You know, sometimes I just can’t over the fact that you used to have a penis.’” She added, “I just wish he would look at my soul and my spirit and not my body.” In a tone-deaf moment Scheana, immediately followed the emotional reveal with, “Not to make this about me, but, … for example, my ex, Shay, and I? We never should have gotten married.”

Brittany and Jax Have a Pregnancy Scare

While the rest of the cast mingled in West Hollywood, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright partied it up in Las Vegas with Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix. The highlight of the trip included an over-the-top pregnancy scare with Brittany that culminated in a negative result. Jax then revealed his primary birth control method saying, “I pull out every time. I’m very careful.” He then clarified, adding, “a solid 75% of the time I do.”

Later Brittany revealed, “If I was pregnant, I probably would keep the baby.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9pm E.T.

