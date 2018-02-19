James Kennedy made no secret of his feelings toward Lala Kent’s relationship to producer Randall Emmett on the Monday, February 19, episode of Vanderpump Rules. The 26-year-old DJ repeatedly slammed the beauty entrepreneur’s relationship while on a boozy group trip to Rob Valletta’s lake house in Big Bear, California.

Lala made a point to corner James’ girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, while on the trip, telling her, “James just said something about my man. Normally if somebody else said that, we would have a lot of problems.” She then added, “You’ve gotta keep him in check.”

James Body Shames Randall Emmett, Calls Him ‘Big Fat Rolls Royce’

James justified his continual bashing of the two year relationship in a testimonial saying, “The only time she talks about him to me is when she’s complaining.” James clarified his remarks to his girlfriend raquel saying, “I throw things in her face that she knows are true. I call him ‘Big fat man,’ ‘Big fat Rolls Royce.’”

James continued slamming her relationship with 46-year-old Randall saying. “Lala’s walking around thinking she’s better than other people. You can’t blame her because with her boyfriend comes the high life, but without it the Range Rover’s not there, the Chanel’s not there, and the private jet’s not there,”he said. With friends like James, who needs enemies?

James and Lala, who’ve admitted to sleeping with each other in the past, sat down to discuss his behavior. Lala wept openly while pleading for James to stop “coming for” her. James then honestly admitted, “I have a negative view on that man because he put the one that I love in jeopardy.” He then dropped a bombshell, saying, “I’ve loved you.” Lala later told the cameras, “James thinks that he’s losing me to my relationship, but it’s OK for him to have a girlfriend and it’s OK for me to have a boyfriend.”

The episode ended without James offering any form of apology to Lala.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!