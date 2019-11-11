



Brittany Cartwright put an end to pregnancy speculation after rumors that she and Jax Taylor are expecting their first child.

“I’m not pregnant now, obviously, because that’s been a rumor going around,” the Kentucky native, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10. “I can’t wait to be a mom, so whenever it happens, we’ll be so excited.”

The Vanderpump Rules star went on to say that she does want children “ASAP” and thinks her husband, 40, is “going to be a great dad.”

The couple tied the knot in June in a Kentucky castle, nearly one year after their engagement. ’NSync singer Lance Bass officiated the outdoor ceremony, and Cartwright walked down the aisle to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” Taylor honored his late father, Ronald Cauchi, with an empty chair decorated with a large framed photo.

Costars Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Randall Emmett made up the pair’s bridal party. Lisa Vanderpump also attended the wedding with her husband, Ken Todd.

Two months prior to their nuptials, Taylor joked with Us exclusively that he wanted to conceive his first child on his wedding night. “We’ve been together for four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” the Michigan native explained at the time. “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”

Cartwright added, “I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids. He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house. When it happens it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe