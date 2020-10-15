Prepping for parenthood! Brittany Cartwright has been giving fans glimpses of her pregnancy journey since her and husband Jax Taylor’s September 2020 announcement.

“Mom & Dad,” the Kentucky native captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time, showing off her baby bump as well as ultrasound photos. “The love of our lives is coming soon.”

The former Sur bartender shared the same shots on his account, writing, “Sooooo I am gonna be Dad.”

Prior to the couple’s reveal, the Michigan native hinted that he and his wife will welcome a baby girl.

“We’re very similar kind of guys and I just don’t think it’s in the cards for us to have boys,” Taylor told Randall Emmett during his and pregnant Lala Kent’s sex reveal. “I think it’s gonna be a girl.”

Sure enough, a pink parachute proved the reality star right. When Emmett, who shares two daughters with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, joked that he had “a house full of girls,” Taylor said that it was “a curse and also a blessing.”

The dad-to-be previously spoke to Men’s Health about his plans to be “the best” father possible. “I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class,” Taylor said in December 2018. “My dad was there.”

He went on to say that it was “time to start the next stage” of his life, explaining, “I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world.”

While the Vanderpump Rules stars were engaged at the time, the couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Kentucky. Ten months later, Taylor shared their plans to conceive their first child during a E! News’ Just the Sip appearance.

“We’re hoping to get a quarantine baby out of this,” he said in April 2020. “We’re ready to go.”

Keep scrolling to see Cartwright’s baby bump photos over the course of her pregnancy, from mirror selfies to maternity fashion.