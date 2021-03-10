Sweet shower! Pregnant Brittany Cartwright celebrated her baby boy’s upcoming arrival on Tuesday, March 9.

“Thank you so much for making this day so special for me,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. “Love you!”

The Kentucky native clarified that her baby shower guests “had to be tested and show negative results within 24 hours of the party.” She explained, “Safety first! Such a fun day, and I am so grateful!”

The reality star went on to share photos from the party, from gifts and games to desserts and decor.

Cartwright announced in September 2020 that she and husband Jax Taylor are expecting their first child. She revealed earlier this month that their son is due on April 13.

“I cannot wait!” the mom-to-be wrote on her Instagram Story. “Doctors are saying he is measuring a little bit early so fingers crossed LOL, but he will come when he is ready! He is perfectly healthy and a big boy! So in love already!”

She and the Michigan native, who wed in June 2019 in Kentucky, spoke about their family plans ahead of conceiving. “I’m so determined to be the best father that I can possibly be,” Taylor told Men’s Health in December 2018. “Because I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class. My dad was there. … I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world. It’s time to start the next stage in my life.”

The following year, Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly that they were “eager to have kids.” She explained in April 2019: “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house.”

Her husband added that he wanted to start trying “the night of” their wedding. “We’ve been together for four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” the former bartender said at the time. “I’m ready.”

While his wife was leaning toward having three children, Taylor wanted two. “Whatever God gives me, I’m OK with,” he said.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Cartwright’s adorable baby bash.