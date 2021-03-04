Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Reveals Her and Jax Taylor’s Son’s Due Date

Not long now! Pregnant Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are five weeks away from their baby boy’s arrival.

“Since so many people are asking, @littlebabycauchi’s due date is April 13, and I cannot wait!” the Kentucky native, 32, wrote on her Wednesday, March 3, Instagram Story. “Doctors are saying he is measuring a little bit early so fingers crossed LOL, but he will come when he is ready! He is perfectly healthy and a big boy! So in love already!”

The mom-to-be went on to give a glimpse of her baby bump, showing her dog, Kingsley, sitting on her stomach. “It’s so cute how she climbs up on my belly,” Cartwright gushed.

The Vanderpump Rules alums announced their pregnancy news in September 2020. “Mom and Dad,” Cartwright captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself and Taylor, 41, holding ultrasound photos.

The Michigan native added at the time: “Sooooo I am gonna be Dad.”

The following month, the former Bravo personalities shared the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of blue confetti cannons. The pregnant star posted for a group shot at the party with fellow moms-to-be Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder. (The Next Level Basic author, 32, gave birth to daughter Hartford, 1 month, in January.)

As Cartwright continued to document her baby bump progress, she found herself defending her stomach’s size. “Some of y’all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in November 2020. “I am happy and healthy and I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say.”

Cartwright also shared a screenshot describing the 16th week of pregnancy, reading, “All baby bumps at 16 weeks are different. … Believe it or not, some women don’t really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps. The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman’s size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don’t compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else’s.”

That same month, Taylor told Kent, 30, and Randall Emmett during a podcast episode that his wife was “very insecure” about her budding belly.

“What I think is extremely important and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is,” the former bartender said during “Give Them Lala … With Randall.”

He added, “She’s already beautiful, she’s already gorgeous, but I always see Brittany looking at herself and I know in her head she’s just thinking sometimes I think that she’s not pretty. … I have to reassure her a lot and I love doing it. I do it anyway, but it’s super important for new dads, I think, just to make sure to let your wife know how beautiful she is at all times.”

Emmett, 49, was surprised by the comment, calling Cartwright “stunning.”