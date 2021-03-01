Beach babymoon! Pregnant Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor jetted off to Montecito, California​​, ahead of their baby boy’s arrival.

“Just gorgeous,” the Kentucky native, 32, captioned Sunday, February 28, Instagram Story photos of their “mini babymoon.”

While the mom-to-be showed off the “cotton candy sky,” her husband, 41, gave his Instagram followers a walk-through of their Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel room. “Oh, my gosh,” the Michigan native said from behind the camera. “Yeah, this’ll work. This is amazing. It’s gorgeous.”

The former bartender went on to write, “This may be the most beautiful hotel I have ever stepped foot in. … Next time, we’re bringing the dogs.”

The Vanderpump Rules alums have been spending time with pregnant Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, during their visit. The expectant stars both showed their baby bumps on beach walks and in mirror selfies.

The producer, 49, has been in California during the “last few days of filming” a movie, he wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday. Kent, 31, shared an on-set photo of her “baby daddy” hard at work.

She and the Florida native, who is already the father of daughters London and Rylee with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, announced their pregnancy news in September 2020. That same month, Cartwright and Taylor made their reveal.

Taylor praised Emmett on Sunday, writing via Instagram: “We have one those friendships that are just easy, our wives tell us every day how similar we are and I couldn’t agree more. I look up to you constantly, we call each other just about every day to vent about things and talk about our future, we don’t judge each other, we don’t argue, (which is weird because we are both extremely hardheaded). You have taught me so much in the past five years about life and recently about becoming a father. You are one of the best fathers I have ever met, and your girls are becoming such beautiful little women because of that. If I am half the father you are I will be forever grateful. … I cherish our friendship every day and look forward to us growing old together.”

Cartwright commented on the social media upload: “Y’all are so cute lol.”

Keep scrolling to see her and Taylor’s sweetest babymoon moments, from outdoor dinners to beach walks.