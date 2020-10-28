Vanderpump baby bump! Scheana Shay is pregnant with her and boyfriend Brock Davies’ first child together following her June miscarriage.

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!” the reality star, 35, captioned her Wednesday, October 28, Instagram reveal. “We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!”

In the social media upload, the “Good as Gold” singer showed off a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound shot with a smile while the former rugby player, 30, kissed her cheek. The California native shared more photos on her Instagram Story, including Davies holding a sign reading, “A Little Honey Is on the Way.”

The pregnancy news comes four months after the Bravo personality revealed she had suffered a “devastating” miscarriage.

“There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside,” Shay said during a June “Scheananigans” podcast episode. “There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

The Vanderpump Rules star explained last month that she and the personal trainer were “not not trying” to conceive again.

Davies is already the father of a son and daughter from a previous relationship. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2019 that he and Shay had started dating. The pair were introduced by “mutual friends,” she told Us at the time.

The Azusa Pacific University grad is the fourth Vanderpump Rules cast member to announce a pregnancy this year. Us revealed in June that Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child. Three months later, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright announced that they are starting families with fiancé Randall Emmett and husband Jax Taylor, respectively.

Shay reacted to her costars’ news in a September episode of her podcast saying, “I’m not like ‘Oh, everyone’s pregnant? I need to get pregnant.’ They’re gonna be called quarantine babies.” (She has since revealed that she had a falling out with Schroeder, 32, and Kent, 30.)

In July, the “One More Time” singer said that she and the Aussie were not “in a rush.” She explained, “A lot of people have been asking, like, ‘Oh, are you going to start trying again?’ As much as I’m at the point where my doctor has said I am cleared to, if I want to and my body is ready, I think we’re gonna hold off a bit. [The last pregnancy] wasn’t planned.”