Scheana Shay shared her plans to conceive a child amid her three Vanderpump Rules costars’ pregnancies.

“We’re not not trying [to have a baby],” the “Good as Gold” singer, 35, said on the Friday, September 25, episode of her “Scheananigans With Shay” podcast. “I’m also not like ‘Oh, everyone’s pregnant? I need to get pregnant.’”

The California native suffered a “devastating” miscarriage in June, the same month that news broke of Stassi Schroeder’s first pregnancy with fiancé Beau Clark. Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright both revealed earlier this month that they also have little ones on the way with Randall Emmett and Jax Taylor, respectively.

“They’re gonna be called quarantine babies,” Shay joked on Friday, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Her boyfriend, Brock Davies, chimed in, “Let’s see what 2021 brings for everyone, eh? … We’ll get there.”

When the Aussie, 30, who is already the father of a son and daughter from a previous relationship, asked whether Shay wants a boy or a girl in the future, she replied, “A healthy baby.”

The Bravo personality noted that her last pregnancy “felt like” a boy, but she would also love “a mini-me.”

In July, Shay said on her podcast that she and Davies aren’t “in a rush” to start a family. “A lot of people have been asking, like, ‘Oh, are you going to start trying again?’ As much as I’m at the point where my doctor has said I am cleared to, if I want to and my body is ready, I think we’re gonna hold off a bit,” she explained at the time. “[The last pregnancy] wasn’t planned.”

The Azusa Pacific University grad went on to say, “It was a beautiful miracle and if it worked out, we would’ve been f–king overjoyed. But unfortunately, it didn’t.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2019 that Shay had started dating Davies. The couple denied engagement rumors on Friday after the singer rocked a diamond band on her ring finger.

“It doesn’t fit my right hand,” Shay said of her jewelry. “My fingers on my right hand are slightly more swollen. I wear this ring every day. I’ve worn it every day for, like, three months. When we get engaged, there will be a rock not just a band.”