Doing what’s best for her. Scheana Shay aims to take her time before trying to get pregnant again after her miscarriage.

In a Q&A session for her “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, the 35-year-old Bravolebrity opened up about when she intends to jump-start the conception process again with boyfriend Brock Davies.

“A lot of people have been asking, like, ‘Oh, are you going to start trying again?’ As much as I’m at the point where my doctor has said I am cleared to, if I want to and my body is ready, I think we’re gonna hold off a bit,” she said on the Friday, July 31, episode. “We’re not in a rush, you know. It wasn’t planned.”

Shay continued, “It was a beautiful miracle and if it worked out, we would’ve been over-f–king joyed. But unfortunately, it didn’t and right now, we’re moving into a new place. I mean, what if we hate the area we’re living in? What if we don’t feel safe? What if you know we do start filming [Vanderpump Rules again] in, like, a month?”

The reality star said since there’s “so much up in the air right now,” she believes “it’s better to just wait a little bit” until the timing is right. She also pointed out how it would be a “smart decision” to hold off to sort out work-related endeavors, especially since some of her projects “require travel and certain activities” that she couldn’t do if pregnant.

“We’re not trying, we’re just like you know what? If it happens, it happens,” she explained. “But we’re being careful, because I just think getting settled in the new place and figuring out what’s going on with work is our first step.”

Shay has long been vocal about her fertility struggles. In late June, she revealed that she miscarried after having a “miracle” pregnancy with Davies. The couple learned that they were expecting after celebrating Davies’ birthday that same month. Though she intended to tell her dad the good news over Father’s Day weekend, she experienced nonstop bleeding.

Shay stopped bleeding after being placed on progesterone supplements. She also did her own research, which helped her hold “on to that little bit of hope.” However, they later learned while getting an ultrasound that the baby’s heartbeat wasn’t detected.

“There were parts that he could see where [the fetus] was starting to form and it just didn’t,” she said at the time. “So obviously, [it was] just devastating. We were so excited. To be excited for a few weeks and then it’s gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”