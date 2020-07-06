In her own words. Scheana Shay revealed why she chose to tell her podcast listeners about suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

“I’ve felt like last week was obviously a very tough week for me,” Shay, 35, said on the Friday, July 3, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, following the news of her loss. “I know it was the most difficult podcast I’ve ever recorded. I thank all of you who listened to all of it.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, who opened up about her pregnancy and miscarriage during the June 26 episode of her podcast, explained that she wanted to be the one to tell her story — even if it was difficult.

“I just really wanted to get my story out my way,” the California native said. “I didn’t want to do an interview, have it manipulated, soundbites taken here and there. I just wanted to put everything out on my own platform, in my own voice.”

Since sharing her heartbreak, Shay said she has been quarantining by herself in Palm Springs. Her cohost, Jamie Lynne, then came to her to record the newest episode of their show.

“I wasn’t ready to get back in the studio yet,” the reality TV star explained. “I’m kind of hibernating a little bit still.”

While in Los Angeles the weekend prior, Shay did go to Elephante restaurant in Santa Monica and touch base with some of her closest friends.

“I went there both nights this weekend because it is one of my favorite places to eat and I just felt like I needed to get out,” she continued. “I wanted to see the ocean. I just wanted to be back at the beach and that’s my favorite place to go.”

She added: “I saw my very, very closest friends and that was kind of all I wanted to be around. I wasn’t ready to go back into my podcast studio and interview a guest. I’m not really there yet but I am still here to put out weekly content. I just felt like podcasting from home was a better idea for this week.”

In late June, Shay told her listeners about her pregnancy journey, revealing that “a few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant” after being told by her doctors that “it would be close to impossible” to get pregnant on her own.

The “Good as Gold” singer — who previously had her eggs harvested — revealed how excited she and boyfriend Brock Davies were about the news, but the happiness turned to fear after the duo went to San Diego and Shay was “bleeding all weekend.”

The pair went to the doctor to check on things, which is when she learned there was no heartbeat on the ultrasound.

“There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t,” the Bravo personality told her fans at the time. “So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

She added, “Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry. … I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf—k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet.”