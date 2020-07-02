Scheana Shay is seeking some extra support. The Vanderpump Rules star implied that some of her friends haven’t been there for her following her miscarriage.

“I feel like a broken record expecting the same friendship I give in return. But is it THAT hard to check in?” the 35-year-old “Good As Gold” singer tweeted on Wednesday, July 1.

After one social media user pointed out that “some people deal with things differently,” especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shay replied, “I do understand that. That’s why I check in w those people.”

The “Scheananigans” podcast host released an emotional episode last month, revealing she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant.

“They did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” Shay said on June 26, noting it was a “miracle” that she and boyfriend Brock Davies were expecting. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

During the same episode, Shay made a point to say that Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright had been there for her.

“Kristen came over this weekend for Father’s Day and brought me flowers. It was just so sweet. It was really, really good to see her and just to know that I do have some amazing friends,” Shay said, adding that Madix and Cartwright have been “really supportive.”

She also noted that pregnant Stassi Schroeder reached out.

“[Stassi and I] have talked more in the last five days than we have probably in the last five months or five years,” Shay said. “She sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot because she’s pregnant right now. I’m sure being pregnant, you can’t imagine losing it.”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that Schroeder, 32, and fiancé Beau Clark are expecting their first child together. The Next Level Basic author later confirmed that the duo are expecting a girl.

Bravo has yet to announce official plans for season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, but the network cut ties with Schroeder and Doute, 37, for their past racially insensitive remarks last month.