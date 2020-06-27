All the love. Scheana Shay‘s boyfriend, Brock Davies, posted a sweet message to her on Instagram on Friday, June 26, shortly after she revealed that she’d miscarried their first child.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay’s Complete Dating History: From Eddie Cibrian to Brock Davies

“She has my back and I have Hers,” the F45 trainer and rugby player, 30, captioned a photo that showed him wearing Speedos and standing on the beach with his back to the camera while the Vanderpump Rules star wrapped her arms and legs around him. He shared a similar photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “I got you honey…. Smooth seas doesn’t make good sailors.”

The Bravo star shared his post on her account, writing, “My man! @brock_davies I always will have your back!”

Shay, 35, revealed in an emotional podcast episode on Friday that she’d miscarried at six weeks.

Laura-Leigh, Vail Bloom and More ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now?

“A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” she said on her “Scheananigans” podcast. “My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible.”

The reality TV star revealed that after she missed her period and got sick one morning after drinking she did a pregnancy test over FaceTime with her boyfriend of almost nine months. It turned positive and she bought four more tests.

After her doctor confirmed the happy news, Shay told her mom and sister that she was expecting and revealed it to her dad on Father’s Day.

“We were freaking out, but just so excited because we didn’t know or think this was possible,” she admitted.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Biggest Scandals and Controversies Over the Years

But after a trip to San Diego with Davies, she was “freaking out” after “bleeding all weekend” and went to see her doctor who prescribed progesterone pills.

Shay still had “a feeling” that something was wrong, and a visit to her OB/GYN revealed in an ultrasound that “there was no heartbeat.”

The Bravo star said it was “just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

“Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry,” she added. “I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf—k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet.”

The “Good as Gold” singer has been open about her desire to become a mom, revealing in an interview last month that she and Davies “want at least two” children together. The Aussie athlete is already the father of two kids from a previous relationship.