Reaching her limits. Pregnant Lala Kent documented her pregnancy symptoms with six weeks to go until her baby girl’s arrival.

“My following is 96 percent female. So here is my 8-month pregnant bod,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned a nude Instagram Story selfie on Monday, February 15. “Did anyone else hit the ‘I’m over it’ phase with six weeks left? I’m so blessed to get to experience this. But y’all. My back and ribs are doooooone.”

The Bravo personality added that “a flamethrower has also taken residence in [her] chest.”

The Utah native has posed naked multiple times since announcing her pregnancy in September 2020. One month after her reveal, Kent posed for a mirror selfie in her closet, covering her chest with heart emojis. The mom-to-be went on to show her five-month bump “from the front” via Instagram in December 2020.

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator’s little one will be her first child and fiancé Randall Emmett’s third. (The producer, 49, previously welcomed daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 7, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.)

Kent loves Emmett’s girls “like her own,” the Florida native gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in May 2020.

“Being a stepmom, I always tell her, it is as hard as it gets. It is not easy. And she, at her age, just stepped up,” Emmett explained at the time. “And [Lala] has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do, and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

While coparenting London and Rylee with the You star, 32, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cocreator has been taking all precautions necessary. “The kids go back and forth to the household. I go to the office daily, but I’m tested for COVID every week. And in the office, we’re social distanced,” he explained to Us. “And when they go to their mom’s house, it’s the same group of people on her side, same group of people on our side. We have a schedule that we follow where we’re 50/50.”

Emmett proposed to Kent in September 2018 after one year of dating. The couple were set to tie the knot in April 2020 but postponed their nuptials amid the COVID-19 spread.

The pair now plan to wed in July and “both cried” when deciding to reschedule, Emmett exclusively told Us in August 2020.