Congratulating Cruz’s parents! The Vanderpump Rules cast members took to Instagram to show their support after Brittany Cartwright gave birth to her and Jax Taylor’s son.

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible,” the Kentucky native, 32, captioned her baby boy’s Instagram debut on Tuesday, April 13. “Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born, and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift, and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!”

The new mom added that both she and the infant were “doing great.”

As for the Michigan native, 41, he gushed, “I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this. It’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her, but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh [sic] of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our family’s rock. We are so in love.”

The couple announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child, revealing the sex of the little one later that same month.

The then-pregnant star battled “all-day morning sickness” while awaiting their son’s arrival and could no longer eat “large meals anymore.”

Cartwright told her Instagram followers in January: “Eating small snacks throughout the day is the only way I can keep my food down now. This may help some of you other mommy-to-be’s going through all day ‘morning sickness’ like me too!”

The expectant star also struggled with hateful Instagram comments from trolls criticizing her bump size. “If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in hailll. Respectfully,” Cartwright captioned a March 2021 Instagram Story selfie, referencing an infamous 2017 episode when she told Taylor the same after he cheated.

The couple have been dating since 2015, getting engaged three years later. They tied the knot in June 2019 in Kentucky.

