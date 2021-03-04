Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Tells Body-Shaming Trolls to Rot in Hell

Bashing body-shamers! Pregnant Brittany Cartwright had the best clapback for “negative” Instagram trolls.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, referenced one of her signature lines from the Bravo show, writing on her Thursday, March 4, Instagram Story: “If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in hailll. Respectfully.”

The Kentucky native infamously told her now-husband, Jax Taylor, to “rot in hell” in a 2017 episode after finding out that he had cheated.

The pair, who got engaged in June 2018, went on to wed one year later in Kentucky. In September 2020, the former reality stars announced that they are starting a family.

“Sooooo I am gonna be Dad,” the Michigan native, 41, captioned his Instagram reveal at the time.

The former bartender went on to say in a “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode that his wife was “very insecure” about her pregnancy body.

“What I think is extremely important and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is,” Taylor explained in November 2020. “She’s already beautiful, she’s already gorgeous, but I always see Brittany looking at herself and I know in her head she’s just thinking sometimes I think that she’s not pretty.”

When Randall Emmett said that he was surprised because Cartwright looked “stunning,” Taylor replied, “We all know that. … I have to reassure her a lot and I love doing it. I do it anyway, but it’s super important for new dads, I think, just to make sure to let your wife know how beautiful she is at all times.”

Taylor’s comments came the same month that the pregnant star clapped back at haters criticizing her bump size. “Some of y’all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday,” Cartwright wrote on her Instagram Story in November 2020. “I am happy and healthy and I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say.”

The mom-to-be also shared a screenshot from one of her pregnancy apps, which explained how “all baby bumps at 16 weeks are different.”

The paragraph read, “Believe it or not, some women don’t really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps. The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman’s size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don’t compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else’s.”