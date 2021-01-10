The struggle is real! Brittany Cartwright got real with Instagram followers about battling severe morning sickness.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 31, revealed via Instagram Stories that she’s been sick “all day” since getting pregnant. Cartwright’s found a way to cope, though.

“No large meals here anymore,” she captioned her Story, which showed a vegetable platter balancing on the side of a bathtub. “Eating small snacks throughout the day is the only way I can keep my food down now.”

She added, “This may help some of you other mommy to be’s going through all day ‘morning sickness’ like me too!”

Her post followed a video of her bare bump, which she cradled in her hands while husband Jax Taylor asked, “He’s kicking right now?” Cartwright wrote over the video that her son “reacts every time The Office theme song comes on,” adding a laughing crying emoji.

Cartwright previously discussed her experience with morning sickness in September 2020, shortly after she and Taylor, 41, confirmed they were expecting. She showed off her “morning sickness cures” via Instagram, which included a jar of dill pickles and The Office on the TV in the background.

In addition to being sick, Cartwright has had to deal with nasty comments about the size of her bump. The Kentucky native called body-shamers “sad” in November 2020, adding, “I am happy and healthy and I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say.” The Bravo personality included a paragraph that read, “All baby bumps at 16 weeks are different.”

Despite the drama, she’s been showing off her baby bump every step of the way. In October 2020, the former Bravo star proudly displayed her burgeoning belly while dressed as the Grinch for Halloween. Since then, she’s opened up about the importance of accepting her new curves.

“I got glammed up and did a selfie shoot lol it’s important to feel confident in your body especially during quarantine + pregnancy,” she captioned a series of selfies on January 2.

Cartwright wrote in her caption, “Everything is growing — my lips, my feet, my belly, my boobs lol!” but said she was “feeling good.”

She and Taylor wed in June 2019. They announced their pregnancy in September 2020. The Michigan native appeared on Katie Maloney‘s “You’re Gonna Love Me” Dear Media podcast in November, revealing that they conceived on their “second try.”